Hundreds of soldiers, airmen volunteer in flooded communities, along interstate

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. National Guard members took a brief but much-needed break Thursday from filling sandbags. Officials estimate 50,000 sandbags were used on I-90/94 and Highway 33.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. National Guard members took a brief but much-needed break Thursday from filling sandbags. Officials estimate 50,000 sandbags were used on I-90/94 and Highway 33.

MADISON,Wis. - Hundreds of soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard responded to communities impacted by flooding over the last couple of weeks, according to a release from the Wisconsin National Guard.

After historic rains hit parts of Dane and Iowa counties Aug. 20-21, soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 105th Calvary responded to Madison and Monona to lay sandbags through Aug. 29, officials said. Soldiers also helped with sandbagging on Aug. 30 in North Freedom and Baraboo.

8 Photos

PHOTOS: Waters rise, community prepares for flooding in Baraboo [ + - ] Gov. SCott Walker tours flooding in Sauk County [ + - ] Gov. SCott Walker tours flooding in Sauk County [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

Nearly 80 soldiers helped sandbag Sept. 2 along Interstate 90/94 near Highway 33 as water rose around the state’s interstate system near Portage, according to the release. Crews worked overnight into Labor Day to keep floodwaters from flowing over the interstate.

The National Guard continued to fill and lay sandbags along the interstates in Columbia County as trouble spots in low-lying areas emerged, officials said. Multiple Army National Guard units from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 64th Troop Command mobilized volunteers to assist, including the 105th Cavalry, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery, the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and the 1157th Transportation Company. Approximately 50 airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison joined both Army and Air Guard units from around the state assisted state authorities in transporting sandbags stored in other areas of the state to areas of critical need.

13 Photos Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. National Guard members took a brief but much-needed break Thursday from filling sandbags. Officials estimate 50,000 sandbags were used on I-90/94 and Highway 33.

PHOTOS: Near Portage, National Guard using sandbags to keep rising water off I-90/94 Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. National Guard members took a brief but much-needed break Thursday from filling sandbags. Officials estimate 50,000 sandbags were used on I-90/94 and Highway 33. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Luke Whitburn Baraboo River cresting Thursday on I-90/94 near Cascade Mountain backed up to Wisconsin Dells [ + - ] Luke Whitburn Baraboo River cresting Thursday on I-90/94 near Cascade Mountain backed up to Wisconsin Dells [ + - ]

By Sept. 7, hundreds of soldiers and airmen had volunteered to serve on state active duty, according to the release.

After Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency, the National Guard completed 19 requests for assistance from communities, put up sandbags along a nearly mile-long stretch of Interstate 90/94 and another 2,500 meter long barrier along the southbound lanes of Interstate 39, officials said.

Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard troops transported more than 800,000 empty sandbags throughout the state to staging areas, and put out and filled thousands of sandbags, according to the release.