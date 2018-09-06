Hundreds of Sauk County homes affected by flooding, more than $5 million in damage

REEDSBURG, Wis. - People who live in Sauk County are looking toward dry days ahead after being pelted by a second round of rain this week.

"It's devastating to so many people, so many of our friends. It's just horrible. So many people have lost their homes, and what can you say? You can't stop the weather," said Jane Lathrop, adding that this is the worst flood she's seen in the 56 years she's lived in Reedsburg.

The entirety of this park near La Valle Street and North James Avenue in #Reedsburg is under water. Officials are evaluating the water in the Baraboo River every hour. #news3 pic.twitter.com/EHjZ8MSaMt — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 5, 2018

Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek said as of Tuesday, the flooding had caused $5.7 million in damage and 207 homes were affected in Sauk County.

"That (number) is going to rise. There's no doubt in my mind because of some of the homes that I know about that we can't get to right now -- they're totally destroyed," Jelinek said.

The flooding this week is only affecting homes and businesses along the Baraboo River, unlike flooding in 2008, which affected the entire county. But Jelinek said in many ways, this flooding is worse than it was 10 years ago.

"There's areas that weren't damaged in 2008 that are damaged now, and it's a tremendous amount of damage," he said.

David Kosak is using a canoe to get from the street to his house on North James Avenue, which is surrounded by floodwaters.

"We can't stay here anymore. The house will most likely be condemned. In 2008, I was able to save the house probably because I acted so quickly. We ventilated the house and cleaned up everything before the inspector came around and he said, 'you're good to go' because the damage did not exceed 50 percent of the home's value," Kosak said.

David Kosak’s home is surrounded by water, so he’s using a canoe to get back and forth from the street to his house. #news3 pic.twitter.com/iOqhReCh6H — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 5, 2018

Jelinek said that is a reality a number of people in Sauk County will likely be facing.

"You lose your house -- That's where you go every day, and now it's gone. And what do you do? Where do you start?" he said.

Jelinek continued, "I get goosebumps when I'm talking about it right now because it really bothers me, I really think about it, and I really feel sorry for them, and sorry doesn't seem to be enough."