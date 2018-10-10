News

Hundreds of poll worker shifts still need to be filled in Madison

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 01:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 01:14 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - There are hundreds of vacancies remaining in Madison for poll workers in November’s election, according to the city clerk’s office.

Madison Alder Michael Tierney posted information Wednesday saying the city of Madison needs residents’ help to facilitate voting on Nov. 6.

The city clerk’s office needs to fill more than 3,000 poll worker shifts for Election Day, and there are still hundreds of vacancies, officials said.

Poll workers are paid $13.01 an hour with shifts available from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 1 p.m. to around 9:30 p.m.; or 6 a.m. to around 9:30 p.m., according to the release. Poll workers will also be paid to attend one hour of training.

Poll worker requirements:
Eligible to vote in Dane County
18 years old
United States citizen
Resident of the county for at least 10 days
Not disqualified from voting

To sign up to be a poll worker, click here.

