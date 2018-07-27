Hundreds of gallons of tar spilled in semitruck crash

MONTFORT, Wis. - A semitruck crashed just outside of Montfort Thursday morning, spilling about 1,000 gallons of tar in the ditch.

Alvin Parvie, 59, was driving a semitruck along U.S. Highway 18 a half-mile east of Montfort when he struck a driveway and drove into a ditch. The tar contained in the semitruck spilled.

Police, fire and EMS from multiple agencies responded to the crash.

Parvie was not injured in the crash, though it is not known if he was wearing a seat belt.

The spill is in the process of being cleaned up. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also responding to the incident.