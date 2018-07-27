LIVE NOW

News 3 at 6

News

Hundreds of gallons of tar spilled in semitruck crash

By:

Posted: July 26, 2018 09:28 PM CDT

Updated: July 27, 2018 11:04 AM CDT

MONTFORT, Wis. - A semitruck crashed just outside of Montfort Thursday morning, spilling about 1,000 gallons of tar in the ditch. 

Alvin Parvie, 59, was driving a semitruck along U.S. Highway 18 a half-mile east of Montfort when he struck a driveway and drove into a ditch. The tar contained in the semitruck spilled. 

Police, fire and EMS from multiple agencies responded to the crash. 

Parvie was not injured in the crash, though it is not known if he was wearing a seat belt. 

The spill is in the process of being cleaned up. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also responding to the incident. 

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration