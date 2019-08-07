Hundreds of Evansville residents dealing with 'dirty' water from mineral buildup

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Hundreds of Evansville residents are dealing with brown, discolored water.

Some have seen it while doing dishes. Others noticed it while drawing a bath.

"It was like, yucky brown," said Louie Pomplun. "Our dishes started turning colors."

VIEWER VIDEO: Hundreds of people in the City of Evansville are dealing with dirty water just like this. The City says it's partly due to construction nearby... but is just water+manganese (safe to drink).



When people started to voice their concerns to the city, officials countered by saying the water discoloration is partly due to several construction projects happening in the area.

City Administrator Ian Rigg said it's just a result of the water running through pipes it hasn't run through in a while - picking up a mineral called manganese in the process.

"It looks brown like rust," Rigg said. "But it’s actually a natural mineral that your body actually needs."

Rigg said the water should still be safe to drink and bathe in.

"It does not look appetizing at all, because you think brown water and think unhealthy, but it’s perfectly safe," he said.

Pomplun said he's not convinced.

"I just don’t believe in drinking dirty, brown-looking muddy water," he said.

Rigg said the issue should fix itself over the course of the next several days. In the meantime, he said homeowners can run cold water until the manganese is flushed from the system.

