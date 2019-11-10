Programming Notice

Hundreds of Air Force members from Southern Wisconsin return home to family and friends

Posted: Nov 09, 2019 09:06 PM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 09:23 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Hundreds of airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing returned home to family and friends at Truax Field in Madison on Saturday evening. 

The troops, who consisted of F-16 operations, maintenance and support personnel, had spent the last four months in Afghanistan, where they provided support to the 57th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron.

According to military leaders, the troops saved over 10 Afghan National Army outposts that were under attack during their time overseas. 

For Rebecca Janczak, it's an opportunity to see her boyfriend, Robert Weeden, after months apart. 

"It was definitely a big change. I didn't realize how much I relied on him for things until he left," she said. 

She joined Weeden's parents, who said they've been relying on cellphone communication to stay in contact with him.

"It's kind of cool to get a message in the middle of the night or the middle of the day, where we didn't have that before," she said. 

Today, however, he's back in person.

"Just his presence, I guess, that's been the biggest thing I've missed," Janczak said. "Just being able to hold his hand or hug him. Just having him there."

