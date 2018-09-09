News

Hundreds celebrate vegan cuisine at Vegan Fest

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 10:09 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 10:09 AM CDT

Vegan Fest kicks off in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Food lovers, but not necessarily meat lovers gathered for Vegan Fest in Madison on Saturday. 

The event invited attendees to try vegan cuisine, look at vegan products and learn more about an animal byproduct-free lifestyle. Vegans from across the state were concerned when organizers of the annual Mad City Vegan Fest said they wouldn't be continuing the event. 

So organizers came together to pull off this new Vegan Fest, which they hope becomes an annual tradition for everyone.

"We really want to stress that the event is for everybody. People who are vegans come, people who are veg-curious come and even just people who like good food come to listen to our speakers," Mollie Stolbov, the festival's lead organizer, said. "So it's really for everybody and we see all kinds of people come in."

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration