Hundreds celebrate vegan cuisine at Vegan Fest

MADISON, Wis. - Food lovers, but not necessarily meat lovers gathered for Vegan Fest in Madison on Saturday.

The event invited attendees to try vegan cuisine, look at vegan products and learn more about an animal byproduct-free lifestyle. Vegans from across the state were concerned when organizers of the annual Mad City Vegan Fest said they wouldn't be continuing the event.

So organizers came together to pull off this new Vegan Fest, which they hope becomes an annual tradition for everyone.

"We really want to stress that the event is for everybody. People who are vegans come, people who are veg-curious come and even just people who like good food come to listen to our speakers," Mollie Stolbov, the festival's lead organizer, said. "So it's really for everybody and we see all kinds of people come in."