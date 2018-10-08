Livestream

WEATHER ALERT

There are 13 areas under alert.

News

Humane Society celebrating Adopt A Dog Month with reduced dog adoption fees

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 10:42 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 10:52 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - To celebrate Adopt a Dog Month, the Dane County Humane Society is offering a week of discounts, starting Monday, to encourage individuals to adopt a new best friend.

According to its website, "Find Your Fido" will take place Oct. 8 to Oct. 14. DCHS has reduced adoption fees for any dogs that have stayed at the shelter for more than 30 days.

They will also offer half-priced microchips for all adopted dogs. Anyone who adopts a dog will be entered into a drawing for free dog training classes (both a class for puppies and a class for adults will be up for the drawing).

They will also have some giveaway items for people who adopt the dogs.

Find adoptable dogs here.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration