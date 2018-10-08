Humane Society celebrating Adopt A Dog Month with reduced dog adoption fees
MADISON, Wis. - To celebrate Adopt a Dog Month, the Dane County Humane Society is offering a week of discounts, starting Monday, to encourage individuals to adopt a new best friend.
According to its website, "Find Your Fido" will take place Oct. 8 to Oct. 14. DCHS has reduced adoption fees for any dogs that have stayed at the shelter for more than 30 days.
They will also offer half-priced microchips for all adopted dogs. Anyone who adopts a dog will be entered into a drawing for free dog training classes (both a class for puppies and a class for adults will be up for the drawing).
They will also have some giveaway items for people who adopt the dogs.
