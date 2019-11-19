Human remains of missing Wisconsin brother believed to have been found in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - Human remains of one of the Wisconsin brothers who vanished in Missouri this summer were believed to have been found in Nebraska on Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a ranch south of Hershey, Nebraska, after the rancher told officials he had found human remains in a stock trailer he bought in Missouri.

Authorities found a large plastic animal supplement tub filled with dirt, which the rancher said he found inside the stock trailer. When the rancher removed the tub from the trailer to spread the dirt in his driveway, he said he believed he saw human remains and other items inside the tub.

Deputies confirmed the remains were human and also saw personal items in the tub. After further investigation, the Sheriff's Office said it believes the remains possibly belonged to one of the Diemel brothers. Officials said the brothers were alleged homicide victims in Missouri..

Officials contacted the Caldwell County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office, which is the lead investigative agency for the homicide. Investigators there confirmed that the remains could belong to either Nicolas or Justin Diemel. Caldwell County officials and Missouri State Police officers later flew into Lincoln County to collect the remains.

An investigation is ongoing.

