Madison
Digital Content Manager
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. -- Police in South Beloit say the human remains found across the state line in Beloit Wednesday belong to a woman who had been missing for more than a week.
The South Beloit Police Department on Thursday updated a Facebook post they originally made on Tuesday asking for the public's help in finding 37-year-old Judy Sprigler, saying they believe the remains belonged to her, but final confirmation is still pending while the medical examiner's office investigates.
The Beloit Police Department announced the discovery of the remains on Wednesday night, but did not have many details beyond saying the public was not at risk.
Sprigler was last seen leaving her home on July 12 and had not been seen or heard from since then.
A cause or manner of death has not yet been released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
