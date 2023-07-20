Police in South Beloit say the human remains found across the state line in Beloit Wednesday belong to a woman who had been missing for more than a week.

The South Beloit Police Department on Thursday updated a Facebook post they originally made on Tuesday asking for the public's help in finding 37-year-old Judy Sprigler, saying they believe the remains belonged to her, but final confirmation is still pending while the medical examiner's office investigates.