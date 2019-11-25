LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 10

News

Human remains found by hunter in Adams County, DOJ says

By:

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 02:44 PM CST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 02:58 PM CST

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. - A hunter found human remains Saturday afternoon in a wooded area in Adams County, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to the release, law enforcement responded to the scene confirmed the remains were human.

The investigation is ongoing. The Adams County Sheriff's Office, Dane County Sheriff's Office, and the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, along with the Adams County medical examiner, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol, are investigating.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration