Human remains found by hunter in Adams County, DOJ says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. - A hunter found human remains Saturday afternoon in a wooded area in Adams County, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to the release, law enforcement responded to the scene confirmed the remains were human.

The investigation is ongoing. The Adams County Sheriff's Office, Dane County Sheriff's Office, and the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, along with the Adams County medical examiner, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol, are investigating.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.