HUD awards nearly $1.2M to provide affordable housing to people with disabilities

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced in a news release Monday that it has awarded nearly $1.2M to help provide affordable housing for 180 people with disabilities across the state of Wisconsin.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson made the announcement during a visit to Detroit, according to the release.

"At HUD, we're committed to ensuring people with disabilities have a decent, safe and affordable place to live," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "The funding announced today allows our local partners to continue helping residents with disabilities live independently."

According to the release, the money will be split between five separate housing organizations across the state including the Dane County Housing Authority, Madison Community Development Authority, Eau Claire County Housing Authority, Racine County Housing Authority and Chippewa County Housing Authority.

"This funding provides vital affordable housing options for the most vulnerable among us; individuals with disabilities across Wisconsin," HUD Midwest regional administrator Joseph P. Galvan said. "These vouchers will promote independence in the least restrictive setting and diversion from much more costly institutionalization and will prevent homelessness."

The funding comes as part of the HUD's Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps fund housing agencies that work to provide housing for non-elderly people with disabilities, especially those who are currently experiencing homelessness, have experienced homelessness or are at risk of experiencing homelessness, the release said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.