ESPN celebrates odd sports with return of ‘The Ocho’

MADISON, Wis. -- Charter Spectrum customers looking to watch their favorite teams on ESPN's networks were met with an unwanted surprise Thursday when the cable provider dropped the channels amid a payment dispute.

While fans of the Badgers are mostly unaffected by the move this weekend, those hoping to tune in to games featuring some of the country's top teams on Saturday will be out of luck. Or will they?