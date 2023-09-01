MADISON, Wis. -- Charter Spectrum customers looking to watch their favorite teams on ESPN's networks were met with an unwanted surprise Thursday when the cable provider dropped the channels amid a payment dispute.
While fans of the Badgers are mostly unaffected by the move this weekend, those hoping to tune in to games featuring some of the country's top teams on Saturday will be out of luck. Or will they?
If you're hungry for sports but sour on cable there are options for viewing this weekend's games without needing a Charter Spectrum subscription.
ESPN+
While not a perfect fix, an ESPN+ subscription does give fans access to a multitude of college football games each week as well as other sports. However, it doesn't grant access to games being shown exclusively on ESPN's traditional networks.
You can find more information on the subscription service here. The service costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 for an annual subscription. You an bundle ESPN+ with a Hulu and Disney+ subscription for $12.99 per month.
YouTube TV
This service will give you access to ESPN's networks as well as over 100 other channels including News 3 Now. You need a Google account to access the service, which costs $72.99 a month of one membership, which can serve up to six household accounts.
YouTube TV also includes some on-demand movies, shows and a DVR service. You can find more information by clicking or tapping here.
FuboTV
FuboTV also includes ESPN with its service, as well as 164 other channels. The services' basic "pro" plan is $74.99 per month with additional taxes and fees.
There are also "Elite" and "Ultimate" levels with even more channels. You can find more info by clicking or tapping here.
Sling TV
Sling's basic orange plan offers ESPN and ESPN2 as part of its 32 channel lineup. You can bundle with Sling's blue plan to also get NFL Network and 39 other channels.
The orange and blue plans cost $40 per month on their own, or you can bundle them for $55 per month. You can find more information here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.