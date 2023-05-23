Central-Bark-2.jpg

Alayna Kohloff, a groomer for Central Bark Milwaukee Westside, and her dog, Willie, play outside the doggy daycare center in Milwaukee on April 11, 2023. The center is one of six businesses slated for demolition due to the state’s planned Interstate 94 expansion. Owners are waiting for a final decision that will prompt negotiations for real estate acquisitions. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)

This story was originally published by Wisconsin Watch.

After Esther Grams purchased her first business, she thought 2020 would be her year.

Central-Bark-1.jpg

Esther Grams, 30, poses in her office at Central Bark Milwaukee Westside, a doggy daycare center, in Milwaukee on April 11, 2023. The center is one of six businesses slated for demolition due to the $1.2 billion Interstate 94 expansion project. Grams said she worries relocating will displace long-time customers. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)
Highway-signs.jpg

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to expand a 3.5-mile segment of the Interstate 94 East-West Freeway corridor in Milwaukee. Many residents have pushed back, arguing it would benefit suburban commuters at the expense of Milwaukee residents. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)
Central-Bark-3.jpg

Central Bark Milwaukee Westside, a doggy daycare center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has stood on the corner of N. 25th Street and W. St. Paul Avenue for nearly a decade, according to Esther Grams, the franchisee owner. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin)
Badger-Truck.jpg

The Interstate 94 East-West Freeway corridor overlooks Badger Ford Truck Center on May 18, 2023. The dealership has operated near West St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley for more than 50 years. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)
Merrill-Park.jpg

Merrill Park is one neighborhood near the Interstate 94 East-West Freeway Corridor in Milwaukee. Sherburn Merrill established the neighborhood in 1868 as general manager of the Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad. The neighborhood’s boundaries changed when the interstate was built six decades ago, according to Near West Side Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to redeveloping the Near West Side neighborhoods of Milwaukee. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)
Johnsons-Woods.jpg

Cars drive on Interstate 94 along the northern edge of the Johnson’s Woods neighborhood in Milwaukee on May 18, 2023. Part of the neighborhood was transformed when the interstate was built six decades ago. Some residents in the area want the state to install a sound barrier along the freeway. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)
Freeway-entrance.jpg

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers revived a plan to widen a 3.5-mile segment of the Interstate 94 East-West Freeway corridor in Milwaukee, between the Marquette and Zoo interchanges. The state wants to expand the freeway to decrease traffic congestion, high crash rates and fix aging infrastructure. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)
Fix-at-Six.jpg

Fix at Six” signs are scattered throughout neighborhoods in Milwaukee on May 18, 2023. Opponents of the state’s proposed Interstate 94 East-West Freeway corridor expansion are pushing an alternative plan by that name. It calls for the state to still repair — but not widen — a 3.5-mile section of freeway while also investing in public transit and cycling infrastructure. Opponents of the state’s plan say it benefits suburban commuters at the expense of Milwaukee residents. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)