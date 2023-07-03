Wisconsinites could receive a break on their income taxes if Governor Evers signs the $3.5 billion tax cuts included in the Republican budget. Here's a breakdown on how it could impact you.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites could see a share of a massive $3.5 billion income tax cut that passed the Legislature last week if Gov. Tony Evers keeps the proposal in the state budget that is currently on his desk. 

The Republican authors of the proposal tout it as returning money back to the taxpayers at an average of $573 per taxpayer, but for many Wisconsinites it will look a bit different. 