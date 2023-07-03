MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites could see a share of a massive $3.5 billion income tax cut that passed the Legislature last week if Gov. Tony Evers keeps the proposal in the state budget that is currently on his desk.
The Republican authors of the proposal tout it as returning money back to the taxpayers at an average of $573 per taxpayer, but for many Wisconsinites it will look a bit different.
For a resident who makes the state's median per-capita income of $36,000 annually, they could expect to receive roughly $32 back annually, according to a Legislative Fiscal Bureau analysis of the plan.
To see a income tax cut of $573 per year, a resident would have to make between $100,000 and $125,000 per year.
"If the government takes too much money, we think that the public, the taxpayers, the hardworking taxpayers of the state can spend this money better than what Madison bureaucrats can do," Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg, said during a news conference last week.
A significant portion of Wisconsinites make between $31,000 and $50,000 annually — amounting to roughly a quarter of income earners. According to the LFB data, both groups would receive less than $100 back annually and see their taxes decrease by less than 10%.
The group receiving a $573 tax break (between $100,000-$125,000) would see their taxes decrease by 15% according to the data.
Democrats decried the plan as disproportionately favoring the wealthy. Under the plan, the average savings for those making more than $1 million are $30,000 annually.
"Taxpayers in Wisconsin who make more than $75 million a year, and there are 11 of them, would receive $1.8 million in tax cuts under this per year," said Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha.
That money, he added, could be better spent on programs that Republicans removed from the budget, including a program that would help bolster child care providers around the state.
According to the LFB analysis, a Wisconsinite making exactly $75 million would see a tax break of more than $800,000. Collectively, the 7,291 people who make more than $1 million in Wisconsin would see close to $221 million in tax breaks under the plan.
The income tax cut was included in the budget to reduce the state's four tax brackets down to three and lower the rates. Evers, a Democrat, has the power to strike out the tax plan through a line item veto.
