BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

WATCH LIVE: Part of the interstate is blocked in Rock County near Beloit

Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

How trip to Ghana 400 years after trans-Atlantic slave trade changed this man's perspective on life

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 09:48 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:43 PM CDT

How trip to Ghana 400 years after trans-Atlantic slave trade changed this man's perspective on life
 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

How trip to Ghana 400 years after trans-Atlantic slave trade changed this man's perspective on life

How trip to Ghana 400 years after trans-Atlantic slave trade changed this man's perspective on life

MADISON, Wis. - This summer Alexander Gee Jr. took the trip of a lifetime.

He was among 250 African Americans who went to Ghana as part of the year of return, 400 years after their ancestors were taken from there as slaves.

“I feel very Madisonian,” Gee said. “I feel proud to be an American, but there was something about understanding that my history predates slavery.”

He brought back dashikis and photos - even Danny Glover was there - but something about the experience is what's sticking still.

While there, he walked through the slave dungeon where hundreds were kept before being shipped away.

“It felt haunted,” he said.

Being there got him thinking about the hatred that forced Africans into their fate.

“For me the question wasn't, ‘How did people feel when it happened?’ I want to know, ‘How did it feel to do that to people?’ And what makes you think that you can trap people, rape children, sell bodies? What gives you that right?”

That thought and this trip aren't something he'll forget soon. He's reminded of residual effects of slavery to this day.

But this time, knowing what his ancestors did is what he’s taking with him.

“When I hear things that are happening to African American people, I'm not oblivious to those things, but there's a deep peaceful centering that's taken place inside me that says, you know what, I'm going to take the resilience that's been a part of my lineage for centuries and I'm going to make things better,” he said.
 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration