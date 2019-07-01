How to make sure your family celebrates a safe (and legal) 4th of July

MADISON, Wis. - A fun 4th of July with the family can quickly take a bad turn if you aren't careful about any fireworks or sparklers you may be bringing to the celebration.

To make sure people stay safe this week, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to make sure you know what to expect when buying fireworks.

Know the seller: Only buy fireworks from a reputable seller, and keep your receipt and original packaging in case something goes wrong.

Know what you're buying: Make sure you know what the firework is supposed to do before you buy it, and ask how old the fireworks are and whether they're legal to use where you live.

Know how to use them: Make sure you know how to use the fireworks to avoid any damage to your property or yourself.

Know your surroundings: Crowded subdivisions and areas with lots of vegetation may pose fire risks.

Know how to get rid of used fireworks: Drop used fireworks in a bucket of water or a metal can, away from any combustible materials, until the next day.

Be mindful of pets: Loud fireworks can scare pets and cause them to run and hide.

The BBB says in Wisconsin, fireworks are legal to buy and own, but most are illegal to use. A permit is often required if the firework explodes or leaves the ground. Those permits will designate a time and place where it's legal to use the fireworks you bought, and being caught without a permit can lead to a large fine.

Legal fireworks to use include sparklers, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, confetti poppers and other novelties that spin or move on the ground.

