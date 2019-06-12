How to have the money talk with your college-bound child this summer

MADISON, Wis. - Parents of new high school grads: You have just two months left to soak in time with your college-bound children. That means you also only have two months to have an important conversation with them: the money talk.

Talking about finances isn't an easy conversation to have. But it's arguably one of the most important talks you'll have before they head away this fall.

So what should you talk about throughout the next two months and how do you bring it up? News 3 Now reached out to local financial adviser Mark Farnan, who says parents should focus on three main lessons.

Lesson #1: Build a Budget

Farnan says building a budget is key to shaping healthy financial habits for the future. Before your student leaves for the dorms, you should help them fill out a budget by determining how much they anticipate they'll spend on things such as transportation, school supplies, housing, and, of course, fun stuff including entertainment and social activities. You can find a printable budget worksheet, specifically designed for college students, here.

Lesson #2: Be Careful with Credit

More than half of college students have their own credit card, and Farnan says it's important they use them responsibly by paying their bill in full every month. It's important that, as parents, you remind them that when they carry a balance on their card, the company will charge them interest on the amount they owe. Talk to them about how compound interest works.

Lesson #3: Read the Loan Fine Print

Students loans are another crucial conversation to have. Before you sign your names on the dotted line, Farnan says you should understand what you're getting into when it comes to student loans. Whether you have federal student loans or private loans, you need to read the fine print and understand things including your grace period (the time between graduation and your first payment) and the loan's interest rate. A recent study found only 32 percent of undergrad students surveyed knew interest on their loans begins accruing on the date it was disbursed.

Bottom line: Help your college student get ahead and start planning for their future. More than two-thirds of college students in the class of 2018 took out student loans, with an average loan debt of nearly $30,000. To get a head start on their finances, Farnan recommends students pay interest as they go and consider a Roth IRA. If a student invests just $5,000 at the age of 18, assuming an 8% annual rate of return, their investment could grow to $234,510 over 50 years.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.