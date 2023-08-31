Pharmacies across the country have been dealing with shortages of stimulant medications for months, making it hard for patients to get their prescriptions filled.

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Pharmacies across the country have been dealing with shortages of stimulant medications for months, making it hard for patients to get their prescriptions filled.

"It's a big deal for people who take these medications," said pharmacist and owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy Thad Schumacher. "It's been quite exasperating for the industry as a whole."