FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Pharmacies across the country have been dealing with shortages of stimulant medications for months, making it hard for patients to get their prescriptions filled.
"It's a big deal for people who take these medications," said pharmacist and owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy Thad Schumacher. "It's been quite exasperating for the industry as a whole."
His pharmacy is facing the same shortages as many across the country.
Lately, he has answered too many phone calls from people he can't help.
"It's caused a lot of anxiety for patients, a lot of phone calls and a lot of being turned away which is unfortunate," Schumacher said.
Still, he does his best to help patients find a solution.
"What we try to do is engage the person and find out more about their situation so we can think through the processes to see if there are other medications we might recommend or other strengths we can recommend," Schumacher said.
He's also put plenty of resources into trying to keep the medications in stock.
"We have a routine system set up where basically every day somebody sits at the wholesaler website and sees if there's any medications in these categories that we can order, and then we send that order as soon as we recognize that we have it," Schumacher said.
With school starting up, Schumacher said the struggle to get medications like Adderall and Vyvanse could get even worse.
"Many children go off it in the summer because they just don't need it or only take it one or two days a week when they need it for like a summer project, things like that," Schumacher said. "Many of those families probably have medication left over from the spring semester, and so it may not be an impact day one of school, but the first month, month and a half, I definitely think we're gonna see an uptick in the people that are competing for these medications."
He said patients have to be patient with their pharmacists, and if they can't say what they have in stock, there's probably a good reason why.
"One thing that pharmacies are hesitant to do is say, 'Oh yeah I have 100 of these or 200 of these type pills,' because unfortunately, we have people who would like to steal those medications," Schumacher said. "If people are just patient and know that their pharmacies are trying to do the best they can to supply these medications, that's what we need."
If you're still struggling to get your prescriptions filled, there are things you can do. You can call your pharmacist to ask about alternatives like different brands, medications or dosages. You can also ask your insurance company if they'll cover the name brand of the drug, which can sometimes be easier to find, instead of the generic version.
