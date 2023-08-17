MADISON, Wis. -- Before the school year begins can be a time parents talk to their children about about school shootings.
News 3 Now has compiled expert advice from credible sources to share. The National Association of School Psychologists recommends the following advice when talking to children about school shootings:
Reassure children they are safe at school, and that parents and other adults at school are there to protect them.
Validate their feelings. Let students talk about their feelings but help them put those feelings into perspective.
Make time to talk.
Let children’s questions guide how much information to provide. Keep in mind they might want to talk or ask questions later and may not express it outright but might hover around while parents are doing the dishes or yardwork when they are ready to talk or ask questions.
News 3 Now also spoke with a former FBI agent in charge of the bureau’s behavioral science unit, who now works for school safety company Safe Defend. He and other experts agree to make sure your message is appropriate for the child’s age.
“The thing is, parents have to think about what they're going to say to their child. If you're dealing with a preschooler or someone who is very young, maybe a one sentence explanation about 'there are bad people who may come to school to do bad things and when that happens we're going to do everything, and your teachers are going to do everything to keep you safe,'" said Dr. Gregory Vecchi, the director of training for Safe Defend.
Dr. Vecchi adds that when you talk to your children make sure to have your own emotions under control because children are likely to pick up on your anger, anxiety, or stress. Remember, experts recommend parents be reassuring.
