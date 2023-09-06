As students head back to class, something many parents and students are used to at this point is responding to COVID-19. With similar symptoms to the cold and flu, fewer masks and less social distancing all keep COVID-19 out of mind as of late.
Dr. David Ottenbaker at SSM Health says the fall season is when these kinds of respiratory illnesses increase.
"Fall season is typically when children go back to school, we start closing our windows were confined in smaller spaces," Ottenbaker said.
It can be easy to confuse COVID-19 symptoms with the cold or the flu. The doctor says the only sure way to know which you have is by taking a test.
Ottenbaker says coming out of the pandemic, it's important to be aware of the habits that we became used to. That includes washing your hands, staying up-to-date on vaccinations and wearing masks.
"We probably should have done this more diligently in the past as well," Ottenbaker said. "When you do get sick, stay home from school or work."
As we approach the fall cold and flu season, there are telehealth options available so you can save the trip to the doctor and get the care you need from home to avoid overcrowding the hospitals with these kinds of symptoms.
