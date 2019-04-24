How new phase of Verona Rd construction will affect traffic and businesses

WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. - Drivers on Verona Road could face a few backups and delays starting Wednesday morning as crews moved forward with construction in the area overnight. This phase was pushed back from Monday night due to the storms that rolled through.

Southbound traffic shifted onto the new interchange ramps overnight from Williamsburg Way to McKee Road. The Verona Road and Williamsburg Way intersection is also now partially closed. You can no longer cut across Verona Road. Only right-turns in and out of there will be allowed as crews work to build a bridge.

If there's good news, Raymond Road and McKee Road aren't too far away so those are a couple of alternate routes. That may work for area residents as they get to and from home, but for area businesses like Liquor Town, this is something that is directing affecting their day to day operations. They're looking forward to it being over sooner rather than later.

"This back area with the residents and the neighborhoods have kept us going and supported us over the years,” said Liquor Town manager Samuel Fassbender. “They've been great for us, but a lot of our business does rely on the traffic that goes out here on Verona Road, so that hurts. We've seen it in the numbers in the last couple of years because of that."

Fassbender says May, June, and July are typically his three biggest months of the year for business, and unfortunately that's the scope of what this phase of construction is going to be.

Now if all goes as planned and the weather cooperates, this part of the project is expected to last until sometime in July, but the work doesn't stop there. Construction is planned to go into 2020.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.