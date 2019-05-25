How late you're allowed to enter Madison bars could soon be changing

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Local lawmakers in Madison could soon pass an ordinance that would change how late bargoers are allowed to enter downtown bars.

At a hearing Thursday, the plan to limit entrance times was discussed.

Currently, state law sets bar closing times at 2:30 a.m., but the new ordinance would make it so bargoers could not enter a bar after 1:30, even if they had been there earlier in the evening.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said the department usually deals with a rush of calls around closing time.

"When we see the massive exodus from the bars what we have happen is this crush of humanity," Koval said.

Koval said the influx of people to downtown streets can lead to disturbances like fights and sexual assaults.

While the downtown bar scene has existed for years, Koval said the issues have gotten worse over the years.

"There's more people," he said. "There's more bars. It's a very conducive environment for people coming together."

Koval said the issues of homlessness and other people congregating downtown only make matters worse.

Several bar owners and the Tavern League of Wisconsin came out in opposition to the proposal changes Thursday night but declined opportunities to comment further Friday and Saturday.

Koval said he sees a world where the new potential rules could work for everyone.

"Bars can profit while at the same time not diminishing the public safety measures that i'm sure they're already in lockstep with us," he said.

If passed, the new ordinance would be enforced beginning July 1.

