How has recent, record rainfall impacted local farms heading into pumpkin-picking season?

It's that time of year again: pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and haunted houses are open and ready to entertain kids of all ages. Schuster's Farm has all of that, but this summer's record rain has left fields there a soggy mess.

Don Schuster has been running his self-named farm for 25 years.

Despite recent, record rainfall, it was actually last year, not this past one, that was toughest for business. "Last year was one of the worst years we ever had because it rained continuously," Schuster explained. "If it keeps raining as it has been the past few weeks, then it's going to effect us."

This year's rain isn't expected to damper business, but it has increased the farm staff's already hectic workload.

"What the rain has done has made us work a lot harder," Schuster said. "Things aren't getting done because they can't get done. It puts a lot more in the 'worry' category because the crops are sitting in a bathtub all day. They get all pruney. The pumpkins don't like to sit in water all day."

Other parts of the farm are luckier.

"The corn maze will dry out fast," Schuster said. But the damage has likely already been done.

The corn stalks still should be green right now. But because of all the rain, they've become more spindly and easily able to be knocked over.

This year, more than ever before, it'll be important that people who go through the corn maze stay on the plowed path.

"All the corn around here is going to be so fragile between now and October 31st. Cutting through the path is going to cause major damage. Once it's knocked over, it's done." Schuster says he is putting tape and fence up to try to keep as much of the maze protected as possible.

"The world right now, the Midwest is full of mold and fungus. All the corn, every bean field, every crop field has some type of disease in it. And there's not a whole heck of a lot anyone can do."

Parking at Schuster's could be a previously unforeseen problem this year. The water table is up at the farm, and parking is in a lot at the land's lowest elevation. Schuster said he's never had problems with parking in the past.

Another problem this year: mosquitoes. But that's nothing unique to Schuster's in particular. "Thank God they're bad everywhere, not just here. Because people, if they knew they were just bad here, they wouldn't come," said Schuster.

Schuster's Farm and its corn maze, pumpkin patches, apple cannons, hayrides, and "haunted forest" is now open daily through Halloween.