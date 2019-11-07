Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Housing developer eyeing Beloit Town Hall site Housing developer eyeing Beloit Town Hall site

A housing developer is looking to potentially build on a site currently occupied by the Beloit Town Hall.

Town Administrator Gene Wright said developers approached him with the idea of buying the hall, and the 14 acres it sits on, in the last two weeks.

"We weren't expecting it, we didn't have anything on the market or anything like that," Wright said.

The town hall building has sat vacant for the last several months, as employees were moved to the Town of Beloit Fire Station due to the hall's conditions.

Changes could be coming soon to the Town of Beloit Town Hall site. A developer has approached the town about buying all 14 acres, including the town hall itself.



The latest, on #News3Now at 4 and 5. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/RkEkcbcVXS — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 6, 2019

"Right now we do need something, we've got approximately five or six employees working out of the fire department that's not designed for that type of set up," Wright said. "Any future growth in areas, we don't have it."

On Monday, Wright took the proposal to the town board. Next, he says, they'll work to set up a meeting with the potential developer to go over specifics. Should a deal be reached, Wright says he anticipates they'd begin working quickly.

He said the group is looking to build several duplexes, and other multiunit housing projects. While the town would still be without a town hall for the foreseeable future, Wright said it would be a benefit to sell the current building.

"We could be looking at a couple million dollar project on the tax roll, instead of an abandoned building that we're maintaining with no income coming in," he said.

