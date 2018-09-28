House fire involved gas line, officials say

Madison Fire Department

MADISON, Wis. - A fire that damaged a home on Madison’s near west side Friday morning involved a gas line, according to a release from the Madison Fire Department.

Fire crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Nakoma Road after a neighbor reported seeing fire behind a house on the other side of the block, officials said.

Investigators said the fire involved a gas line on the back exterior of the home, so crews turned off the gas line before putting out the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, according to the release.

The cause of the fire and estimated damage are still being investigated, officials said.

Nakoma Road and the primary drop-off site for Thoreau Elementary School were closed for more than an hour as crews responded to the fire, according to the release. MFD worked with police to re-route buses so students could get to school.