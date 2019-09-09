House fire in Janesville causes around $85,000 in damage

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Around 25 firefighters in Janesville responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

The home is located at 1525 Avalon Road.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the roof. They say the bulk of the fire was in the home's attic.

The home had a pitched roof built over an existing, lesser pitched roof, according to a release from the Janesville Fire Department.

Crews were pulled out when the ceiling began to collapse, according to the release. Firefighters then used ladders and chain saws to gain access to the attic to put of the rest of the fire.

No one was hurt during the fire and the cause remains under investigation, according to the release.

Around $85,000 worth of damage was done to the home.

