The incident took place in the 300 block of East Memorial Dr. In an updated news release, the Janesville Police Department said officers were initially called to the scene around 5 p.m., arriving to a person barricaded in an apartment. A perimeter was place around the area with residents being told to avoid the neighborhood.
The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was reportedly on the phone with officers, refusing to exit the apartment. SWAT teams from Janesville and Beloit were later brought in to execute a search warrant. A short time after they arrived, the suspect came out of the apartment without incident, police said.
A search was conducted with officers locating a stolen handgun.
The man was arrested on more than half a dozen tentative charges, including battery/domestic violence, strangulation/suffocation/domestic violence, intimidation of a victim and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court.Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.