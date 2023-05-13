Police took a man into custody in Janesville Friday night after an hours-long stand off.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Police took a man into custody in Janesville Friday night after an hours-long standoff. 

The incident took place in the 300 block of East Memorial Dr. In an updated news release, the Janesville Police Department said officers were initially called to the scene around 5 p.m., arriving to a person barricaded in an apartment. A perimeter was place around the area with residents being told to avoid the neighborhood. 

