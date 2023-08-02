At 1:06 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2019, Le’Quon McCoy was driving through a North Side Milwaukee intersection when the driver of a stolen Buick Encore ran a flashing red light and crashed into McCoy’s Jeep Renegade.  

The speeding driver, who was fleeing police, hit McCoy’s Jeep so hard that it bounced off a tree on one side of the road and into a parked car on the other side. McCoy, 19, died at the scene. 

Antoinette Broomfield looks through photos of her late son Le’Quon McCoy at her apartment in Milwaukee on July 25, 2023. McCoy was driving through a North Side Milwaukee intersection in 2019 when a driver fleeing police in a stolen Buick crashed into his Jeep, killing him. The officers could have averted the tragedy by calling off a high-speed pursuit that spanned residential and commercial streets, Broomfield says. (Kayla Wolf for Wisconsin Watch)
Antoinette Broomfield holds a photo of her late son Le'Quon McCoy at her apartment in Milwaukee on July 25, 2023. "Some days I just wake up and wish it all was a dream," Broomfield says. (Kayla Wolf for Wisconsin Watch)
A collage of photos and messages made by family and friends for Le'Quon McCoy's funeral hangs on the wall at the Milwaukee apartment of Antoinette Broomfield, his mother, on July 25, 2023. (Kayla Wolf for Wisconsin Watch)
Le'Quon McCoy — described as a warm, outgoing, "big teddy bear" with many friends — was hit and killed by a driver fleeing Milwaukee police in a stolen vehicle in August 2019.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says his department’s safety-focused culture leads to fewer high-speed pursuits. Here, he speaks at a press event for the Wisconsin Coalition for Safe Roads inside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Feb. 21, 2023. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)
Milwaukee police squad car

Milwaukee has seen a 20-fold surge of police chases in the years since it loosened restrictions for pursuits — reaching an average of nearly three per day in 2022, according to Milwaukee Police Department records. Here, a police cruiser drives in the Amani neighborhood on Milwaukee's North Side in 2018. (Edgar Mendez / Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service)