Hot, humid weather, temps that feel like 100 degrees sticking around next week

MADISON, Wis. - Very hot and humid weather is expected over southern Wisconsin through Saturday and continuing into next week.

Alert Days are in the forecast from Friday afternoon through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for Friday afternoon and Saturday, with very humid conditions producing afternoon heat index readings between the upper 90s and 110 degrees.

Low temperatures Friday night will only fall to the upper 70s, meaning heat index readings may not drop below 80 degrees.

A weak cold front will move into northwestern Wisconsin Saturday night, and should move through the state on Sunday. Humidity levels are expected to remain high along the front, so there may be a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Saturday night and Sunday, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.

However, any thunderstorm may be capable of producing heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 1 inch to 2 inches per hour may not be out of the question with heavier thunderstorms, so those who have had flooding from storms this past week or those in flood-prone areas may want to keep a close eye on the weather and be prepared to take action if heavy rainfall occurs or flood warnings are issued.

Those who are affected most by the heat are advised to reduce outdoor strenuous activity as much as possible, avoid alcohol, and try to stay as cool as possible by remaining in the shade, or indoors in air conditioning.

Recent studies have shown that the effects of heat can be cumulative. Those people who don't have air conditioning and can't get a break from the heat at night may be more at risk for physical problems during this hot period.

More heat and humidity is expected through much of next week into the following weekend. High temperatures are expected to remain near 90 degrees, with heat index readings in the 90s to near 100 degrees at times.

There are only slight chances of thunderstorms, mainly on the Fourth of July Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. More Alert days may need to be added to the forecast for next week as the chances for prolonged heat and humidity continue to increase.