Horses found cantering unaccompanied in Whitewater returned home safely

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WHITEWATER, Wis. - Three horses were found cantering unaccompanied on W. Main Street in Whitewater on Friday. The Whitewater Police Department sent WPD personnel to handle the situation.

It took about one hour to return the horses home safely after help from the Whitewater community, community service Officer Beecroft, Officer Borchardt, Detective Schleis, Lt. Gempler and Chief Raap.

No injuries occurred to the horses or to people. There was also no property damage.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.