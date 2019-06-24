Horses found cantering unaccompanied in Whitewater returned home safely
WHITEWATER, Wis. - Three horses were found cantering unaccompanied on W. Main Street in Whitewater on Friday. The Whitewater Police Department sent WPD personnel to handle the situation.
It took about one hour to return the horses home safely after help from the Whitewater community, community service Officer Beecroft, Officer Borchardt, Detective Schleis, Lt. Gempler and Chief Raap.
No injuries occurred to the horses or to people. There was also no property damage.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
No injuries after interstate crash involving state trooper, dispatch says
Next Story
Police conduct traffic stop after suspicious activity, find loaded firearm, marijuana
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin frac sand mines sit dormant as competition grows
- Woman loses pet tortoise following house fire on Madison's west side
- Two citizens help police arrest alleged drunken driver after hit-and-run, police say
- Evers signs bill allowing for larger liquor sales
- Evers signs bill targeting businesses moving out of state
- Police look for kangaroo reported crossing interstate