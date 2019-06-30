Honey Festival showcases variety of honey-inspired products

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Yahara Bay Distillers hosted Honey Festival on Saturday that welcomed a variety of vendors who had honey-inspired products or products with honey itself.

Beyond vendors, the distillery offered customers a limited-time honey-infused menu.

The festival is part of the Preserve Festival, which takes place throughout June and July. The Preserve Festival helps FEED Kitchens, an initiative to produce more economic development.

Vendors at the Honey Festival offered products like honey gin, beeswax lotion and honeycomb cake pops. The Wisconsin Honey Queen even made an appearance to teach children how to make no-bake snacks with honey, peanut butter, coconut flakes, raisins and chocolate chips.

The Low Technology Institute was also at the festival. The institute promotes sustainable solutions to environmental issues and identifies ancient and contemporary nonindustrial technologies.

Liz Dueland, the marketing manager at Yahara Bay Distillers, said there is more to honey than just eating it.

"Local honey … brings farmers and beekeepers together in the community," Dueland said.

Although Honey Festival finished, more food-related festivals will take place under the Preserve Festival.

