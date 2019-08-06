Homicide charges filed in Sauk County crash that killed 2

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BARABOO, Wis. - An Onalaska man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a crash that killed two people in Sauk County last October.

A criminal complaint filed Monday says 67-year-old Albart Shores was driving a car that collided with an SUV on Interstate 90/94 in the town of Delton. Shores is facing 12 felony charges.

The SUV's 60-year-old driver, David Howe, and a 56-year-old passenger, Scot Miller, were killed in the collision. Shores has four previous convictions for drunken driving and one for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.

Court records do not list an attorney for Shores.

