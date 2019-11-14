Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Homeless man who died near downtown Janesville was war veteran, his family says Homeless man who died near downtown Janesville was war veteran, his family says

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A homeless man who died overnight Sunday near downtown Janesville was a war veteran, according to family members.

Family members have identified him as Mike Terry, who they describe as a former Marine who was kind to everyone he met but struggled with mental illness.

The former Marine had been homeless for close to a decade, according to his family.

Janesville police Sgt. Ben Thomspon, who serves on the department's homeless outreach team, said he's had contact with Terry once a month for each month dating back to last November. He said Terry refused help.

This is Mike Terry- a war veteran, a space enthusiast, and a loving brother.



He’s also been homeless in Janesville for close to a decade. His family says he struggles with mental illness. They say he’s not a drug user and doesn’t drink. Despite this, he turns down help. pic.twitter.com/i03vRcMwZd — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 13, 2019

Family members said they were told his cause of death was a heart attack. Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

