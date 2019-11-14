BREAKING NEWS

Homeless man who died near downtown Janesville was war veteran, his family says

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 02:56 PM CST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 06:46 PM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A homeless man who died overnight Sunday near downtown Janesville was a war veteran, according to family members. 

Family members have identified him as Mike Terry,  who they describe as a former Marine who was kind to everyone he met but struggled with mental illness. 

The former Marine had been homeless for close to a decade, according to his family. 

Janesville police Sgt. Ben Thomspon, who serves on the department's homeless outreach team, said he's had contact with Terry once a month for each month dating back to last November. He said Terry refused help. 

Family members said they were told his cause of death was a heart attack. Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

