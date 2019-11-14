Homeless man who died near downtown Janesville was war veteran, his family says
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A homeless man who died overnight Sunday near downtown Janesville was a war veteran, according to family members.
Family members have identified him as Mike Terry, who they describe as a former Marine who was kind to everyone he met but struggled with mental illness.
The former Marine had been homeless for close to a decade, according to his family.
Janesville police Sgt. Ben Thomspon, who serves on the department's homeless outreach team, said he's had contact with Terry once a month for each month dating back to last November. He said Terry refused help.
This is Mike Terry- a war veteran, a space enthusiast, and a loving brother.— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 13, 2019
He’s also been homeless in Janesville for close to a decade. His family says he struggles with mental illness. They say he’s not a drug user and doesn’t drink. Despite this, he turns down help. pic.twitter.com/i03vRcMwZd
Family members said they were told his cause of death was a heart attack. Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.
