Homeless man found dead near downtown Janesville Monday morning, police confirm

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police in Janesville are investigating after a homeless man was found dead near the city's downtown Monday morning.

According to Lt. Charles Aagaard, of the Janesville Police Department, police responded to 20 S Main at approximately 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Michael P. Terry, 58, of Janesville, was found dead at the scene.

Aagaard said while temperatures had dipped overnight, police will be unable to determine an official cause of death until an autopsy can be completed. He said at this time, police do not suspect foul play to be a factor.

The death remains under investigation by Janesville police and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

