Polinske Road house fire
Courtesy: Pardeeville Fire Department.

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- A home suffered "substantial damage" in a fire northwest of Pardeeville Tuesday afternoon, the village's fire department said.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home on Polinske Road in the town of Marcellon. In a Facebook post, the Pardeeville Fire Department said the home's residents and pets were able to escape.

Tags