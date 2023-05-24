Madison
Digital Producer
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- A home suffered "substantial damage" in a fire northwest of Pardeeville Tuesday afternoon, the village's fire department said.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home on Polinske Road in the town of Marcellon. In a Facebook post, the Pardeeville Fire Department said the home's residents and pets were able to escape.
Photos the department shared on social media show much of the home's roof destroyed by the flames.
No injuries were reported.
The post did not say what may have caused the fire.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
