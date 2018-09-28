Residents, students return after evacuation in Fall River due to gas leak
FALL RIVER, Wis. - Residents and students were evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak in the area, Columbia County officials said.
Columbia County dispatch said the call came in around 7:15 a.m. reporting a gas leak near Prairie Street and Lazy Lake Drive.
Officials said the residents in the area and students at the high school were evacuated.
Students and residents were allowed to return after the scene was cleared around 8:20 a.m.
