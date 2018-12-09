Hollandale Fire Department asks community to assist family displaced by house fire
HOLLANDALE, Wis. - The Hollandale Fire Department is hoping the community will step up and help a family of six that was displaced after a Saturday morning fire.
In a Facebook post, the department asks residents to message their Facebook page with any potential donations for the single father of five children. The family lost all of it's possessions in the fire and will have to start from scratch.
Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
