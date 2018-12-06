Holiday train to travel throughout Wisconsin this week
Train stops in Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells
The holiday train is gearing up to make stops throughout Wisconsin with three pit stops near Madison this week.
The Canadian Pacific Railway is stopping in Columbus, Portage and the Wisconsin Dells this year as part of its U.S.-bound holiday train.
The train left Montreal on Nov. 25 and travelled through Quebec, New York and Southern Ontario before visiting Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.
The Wisconsin leg of the tour starts in Sturtevant and Milwaukee Thursday night, traveling through Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc and Columbus Friday night and going through Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Tomah and La Crosse Saturday night.
According to its website, the train will stop at 13 stations in Wisconsin. When the train stops, the stage door will lower and a band will perform. The band performs traditional and modern holiday-themed songs. The event raises money and food for North American food events.
The train is free, but they people are asked to bring food or a monetary donation for local food banks.
For a full schedule, click here.
