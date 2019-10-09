Holiday Fantasy in Lights dates announced

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Electric Group's Holiday Fantasy in Lights is going to kick off its free holiday display in Olin Park on Nov. 9.

According to a release, the displays will first light up at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 and will stay up until Jan. 4, 2020. The Electric Group will be debuting a new tunnel and two additional displays this season. There are more than 55 lighted displays throughout Olin Park. One of the new displays will be the Forward FC Flamingo's Score.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Donations help keep the event free, and some of the raised funds are given to local nonprofits.

