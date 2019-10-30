Ho-ho-holiday hiring up 5 percent this year! Stores now offering incentives to seasonal workers

Scott Olson/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of seasonal jobs available Retailers rejoice! Holiday sales are expected to rise five percent compared to last year. Shoppers are already getting into the holiday spirit, too. The economy is doing well, and people have more disposable income.

However, the best news is for people hunting for holiday jobs.

Companies nationwide are now searching for employees to help with the expected increase in sales, so they are attracting people with big incentives and will take them when they can. That means you will only need to work a day or two a week during the weeks leading up to and after the holidays, if that best fits your schedule.

There is also a huge surge in the need for delivery and packing workers. All jobs offer more than just a paycheck.

Madison College marketing professor Kristin Uttech explains seasonal workers can take advantage of deep discounts, extra shopping days, employee appreciation days, free flu shots, and flexible schedules. Some companies even offer complimentary childcare.

"We are seeing retailers get competitive to bring in employees," Uttech explained. "We are even seeing retailers target baby boomers to bring them back in as a really solid workforce."

Some companies are offering up to 50 percent off discounts to their seasonal employees. How these stores are hiring is also changing.

"They're looking at different methods to recruit," Uttech said. "They are doing a lot of different things on social, on digital, and using mobile technology to reach out to people and make it easy to apply and start working right away."

So with the Christmas countdown on, who's hiring? Target is searching for 130,000 seasonal workers. Kohl's is looking to add 90,000, and Macy's is adding 80,000. Dollar Tree and Party City are hiring 25,000 each. Locally, stores at Greenway Station and Hilldale Mall are now looking to fill hundreds of seasonal positions.

