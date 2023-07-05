Ho-Chunk Nation swears in recently elected leaders Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 5, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The officials begin their four-year term after the wake of the Covid pandemic, which disrupted the tribal economy and triggered a decline in the tribal workforce. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- Ho-Chunk Nation leaders who recently won election to a variety of positions were sworn in Wednesday during a ceremony at Ho-Chunk Gaming – Wisconsin Dells.The tribe's president, five lawmakers and four judges -- including one on the tribe's Supreme Court -- took their oaths of office Wednesday morning. Each will serve four-year terms.They take over in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as the tribe looks for ways to revitalize its economy and workforce."In the post-pandemic, we can actually find good things and develop and advance all of those great ideas," incoming President Jon Greendeer said.Greendeer, who received nearly 54% of the votes in a runoff election, emphasized he wants to honor the administration, the children, the elders, the veterans and the Ho-Chunk community overall.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ho-chunk Jon Greendeer Ho-chunk Nation Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Evers signs state budget with 'substantial' number of line item vetoes Roller coaster riders stuck upside down for hours at Wisconsin festival Start of Concerts on the Square's 40th season once again delayed due to weather Madison East grad perseveres to pro football Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee Latest News Ho-Chunk Nation swears in recently elected leaders Local kids take home gold, silver in PDGA junior world disc golf championship Vehicle pulled from Rock River in Janesville Five injured at Sparta fireworks show after mortars discharge into crowd Cleanup continues following Tuesday's train derailment near Reeseville More News