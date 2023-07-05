The officials begin their four-year term after the wake of the Covid pandemic, which disrupted the tribal economy and triggered a decline in the tribal workforce.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- Ho-Chunk Nation leaders who recently won election to a variety of positions were sworn in Wednesday during a ceremony at Ho-Chunk Gaming – Wisconsin Dells.

The tribe's president, five lawmakers and four judges -- including one on the tribe's Supreme Court -- took their oaths of office Wednesday morning. Each will serve four-year terms.