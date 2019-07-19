Ho-Chunk Nation responds to proposed Hard Rock casino: 'It's going to make the region a powerhouse'

BELOIT, Wis. - While the Ho-Chunk nation waits for approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the city of Rockford is hearing ideas for its casino.

On Tuesday Hard Rock and Cheap Trick made Rockford a proposal.

Ho-Chunk Nation said that instead of being competition, it may just be a game changer for the region.

It’s only about 18 mi between Rockford&Beloit, but soon BOTH might have a casino. This week ⁦@HardRock⁩ proposed its idea for Rockford. Ho Chunk said this isn’t necessarily competition, it’s complementary. “It’s going to make the region a powerhouse for tourism.” #News3Now pic.twitter.com/BlgbKEDAKs — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 19, 2019

“Adding the Hard Rock brand, I think it's going to be more complementary than competitive,” said Ho-Chunk Nation spokesman Ryan Greendeer. “It's going to make the region a powerhouse for tourism.”

After hearing the proposal Tuesday, Greendeer said his team is checking its plans against Rockford's.

“We're going back to the table,” he said. “We're taking a look at what we can do with our project. However we haven't made any decisions on how we're going to adjust the scope or even if we need to.”

The city of Beloit told us it is still focusing on its end of things, saying in a statement, "We are focused on what needs to be accomplished to bring this resort to Beloit, and with it 1,500 jobs and revenue opportunities for the state, county and city, and not on our neighbors in Illinois."

If and when Ho-Chunk Nation gets approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, they will still have to get Gov. Tony Evers to sign off.

Hard Rock and Cheap Trick's proposal still has to go through the official route, and they and others have until Aug. 16 to get those in.

If Hard Rock is approved, the first phase could be done as early as late next year.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.