BARABOO, Wis. -- The Ho-Chunk Nation hosted their annual Neeshla Pow-Wow in Baraboo from Friday to Sunday, bringing Native dancers, singers and drummers from across the country together to compete for cash prizes.
"I have to say, pow-wow is more than a profession, it is a way of life," said Neeshla Pow-Wow emcee Boye Ladd. "Thus, a lot of us that come back here annually, it's in honor of our tradition and a lot of our teachings, especially by those that reside here in the Wisconsin Dells area."
Ladd has been attending pow-wows his whole life.
"I started dancing back in 1952 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, I was brought into the circle by my grandmother," Ladd said. "Over the years, I've danced all over the world as a performer, lecturer, speaker and emcee. I travel to probably about 30 pow-wows a year, in other words, 30 weeks of dancing."
He says pow-wows are all about celebrating and sharing his culture with the world.
"I was always taught by my grandparents, if you have a gift, share it, and if you have a weakness, don't be afraid to ask for help," Ladd said. "I serve today as an emcee, to teach a lot of the younger generation, a lot of the non-native people our way of life."
For last year's Neeshla Pow-Wow Princess, 13-year-old Dianna Funmaker, pow-wows are something that set her apart from her peers.
"Pow wows are a big part of my life because I go to almost an all-white school," Funmaker said. "Pow-wows are one thing that's just for me that I can have that my friends don't, and I think it's really special for me because it's something they don't have. They won't get this experience the way I do."
She spent the last year serving as the 2022-23 Neeshla Pow-Wow Princess, representing her pow-wow when she travels to others across the country.
"Basically just going around and representing your pow-wow," Funmaker said. "I know that when I give my speech I definitely have to say what pow-wow I'm representing. It's just representing your people, your tribe and where you're from."
The Pow-Wow also included the Little Eagle Arts Foundation's Cultural Marketplace where Indigenous artists from the Wisconsin Dells area demonstrated their crafts and sold artwork and other goods.
"They have a few artists demonstrating tan hiding, Ho-Chunk loom beadwork and some applique things like that," said Pow-Wow organizer Shane Funmaker. "I'm just super excited for all the contest dancing this weekend and the food especially."
The last Grand Entry for this year's Neeshla Pow-Wow will take place at noon on Sunday. The Ho-Chunk Nation will host their annual Labor Day Pow-Wow on September 2, 3 and 4 in Black River Falls. Both are open to anyone from the public.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.