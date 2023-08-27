The Neeshla Pow Wow brought members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and others together Saturday in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- The Ho-Chunk Nation hosted their annual Neeshla Pow-Wow in Baraboo from Friday to Sunday, bringing Native dancers, singers and drummers from across the country together to compete for cash prizes.

"I have to say, pow-wow is more than a profession, it is a way of life," said Neeshla Pow-Wow emcee Boye Ladd. "Thus, a lot of us that come back here annually, it's in honor of our tradition and a lot of our teachings, especially by those that reside here in the Wisconsin Dells area."