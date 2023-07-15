Ho-Chunk Nation celebrates Indigenous Cultural Arts Day Jul 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORTAGE, Wis. -- The Ho-Chunk Nation celebrated Indigenous Cultural Arts Day on Saturday.The nation, which has traditional lands across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, highlighted their art at the Portage Historic Indian Agency House.The event featured weaving and stitching demonstrations, hands-on hide-tanning and more."We offer a bunch of classes at the museum and the primary focus of that is building community," Ho-Chunk Museum and Cultural Center director Josie Lee said.The main event of the day was a performance by the Wisconsin Dells Singer and Dancers Troupe of the Ho-Chunk Nation.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Farewell, Rudi the Pig: City ordinance says the 'Mayor of the Southwest Bike Path' has got to go 'They took him from me': Madison shooting victim's mother grieves after watching him get shot Residents of PFAS-polluted island file $42.4 million in claims against Wisconsin city Officials: Wisconsin man wanted on sex offender registry violation found hiding in fort in woods Shooting that left 20-year-old dead last month stemmed from gang dispute, complaint alleges Latest News Ho-Chunk Nation celebrates Indigenous Cultural Arts Day Lodi man arrested for seventh OWI offense after cocaine found during traffic stop Elon Musk says Twitter’s ad revenue is down 50% and cash flow is negative Chris Christie raises $1.65 million during second fundraising quarter Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need More News