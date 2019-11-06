Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison bans vapes, e-cigarettes

Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. - Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison announced Tuesday that it is expanding the reach of its no-smoking policy.

According to a news release, the casino is banning all smoking products, including vaping devices and e-cigarettes, in an effort to make the casino a clean air environment. Ho-Chunk Nation banned smoking from the casino in 2015.

“This past four years has been successful and no doubt our decision to go smoke-free contributed immeasurably,” Daniel Brown, the executive manager of Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, said, “It enabled us to strengthen our customer base by attracting new customers. Additionally, a recent employee survey indicated positive comments from our staff. We strive for a healthy environment for both our guests and our staff. This decision was a win-win-win for our guests, employees and business. Everyone acclimates and can appreciate a healthier indoor environment and I feel confident this enhancement will be no different.”

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison will still maintain an outdoor climate-controlled smoking space separate from the building for people who vape or smoke, according to the release.

“We are intentional in our consideration and accommodation for all of our guests by offering them a comfortable environment,” Brown said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.