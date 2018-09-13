Hit-and-run driver injured in crash with tractor, deputies say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF CADIZ, Wis. - One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night involving a tractor hauling equipment in Green County, officials said.

Green County deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to reports of a tractor vs. vehicle crash in the W9200 block of Highway 11 in the town of Cadiz, according to a release. The vehicle left the scene but was located by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett J. Rauch, 20, of Baldwin, Iowa, was driving a tractor east on Highway 11 when a westbound vehicle, being driven by 58-year-old Gloria G. Cernek, of Elton, Louisiana, crossed the center line, investigators said. Cernek’s vehicle hit the tractor equipment Rauch was hauling and left the scene.

Rauch was not injured, according to the release. The tractor was not damaged, but the equipment being hauled sustained moderate damage.

Cernek was injured in the crash and was taken to Lafayette Memorial Hospital, officials said. She was cited for hit-and-run, failure to notify of an accident and driving left of center.