‘History is now': Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum to reopen year after explosion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A year after the devastating explosion in Sun Prairie that killed a fire captain and destroyed buildings, an important piece of the downtown’s history is preparing to reopen.

The Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum has been closed since the explosion last July.

"It was very much a striking moment in this community,” museum Director Helen Wirka said. "It profoundly affected everyone who lived here."

The explosion couldn't touch the thing museum director Wirka spends her life preserving: history and the artifacts that represent it.

"Telling stories, it's in my very fabric,” she said. “It's in my blood."

That includes a broken clock from a business in the Old City Hall building across the street from the museum, now forever frozen at 7:07 p.m., when time seemed to stop July 10, 2018.

"(It was) almost heart-stopping when I first saw it,” Wirka said. “The fact that it was that moment, it's just incredible."

The relic of the explosion has been donated to the museum, which is part of that history itself.

"The building was very severely affected by it,” Wirka said.

The explosion just down the block cracked the walls and blew out windows of the nearly century-old building housing the museum, which opened 50 years ago.

"It has been here since May 4, 1969,” Wirka said.

It wasn't time to close the book on it yet. Wirka said most exhibit items were untouched but had to be moved into storage as staff and volunteers began a long rebuilding process, helped along by a more than $100,000 budget amendment approved by the City Council.

"It has been slow,” Wirka said, but she added it has been well worth the time put in to keep the city’s history alive.

"It relates people. It brings them together, shared memories,” she said. "I also think very much history is now. We're making history every day, as well."

As the clock ticks ahead, the community moves forward, as well. Wirka thinks that's something worth preserving.

"It's really just been incredible to see,” she said. “It's a very strong community."

Exhibits still need to be set up, and additional work on the building will begin in this month, but the museum will reopen its doors to the public July 14 from 12-4 p.m., unveiling the new permanent exhibits of the building’s history and Georgia O’Keefe and her family. Limited hours will begin after that until construction is complete.

On July 10, the anniversary of the explosion, the museum is inviting community members to share their memories and artifacts from the day that could be used in a planned future exhibit.



