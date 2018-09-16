Historically hot game at Camp Randall sent several to cooling centers

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The hottest football game ever played at Camp Randall sent several people to medical cooling centers.

According to the University Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, 82 fans were taken to temporary on-site cooling centers during Saturday's UW-Madison Badger's game against the B.Y.U. Cougars.

Final UWPD stats from 9/15/18 Wisconsin game:

- 19 citations (all underage alcohol)

- 20 arrests

- 42 ejections

- 44 paramedic calls

- 79 first aid calls

- 9 ambulance transports

- 3 detox transports

- 4 contacts with .20 BAC or higher



Police also responded to 79 first aid calls, and at least nine people were sent to the hospital by ambulance.

The National Weather Service reports the heat index at kickoff was in the upper 80s with temperatures even warmer on the field.

The Badgers lost Saturday's game 24-21, snapping their 41-game home winning streak at home against non-conference opponents.

UWPD also reported 42 people, including 21 UW students, were ejected during the game, and 19 underage drinking tickets were given out.

Eighteen UW students were also arrested.

The Badgers play their first Big 10 conference game next Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City.