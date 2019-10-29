Historic theater in Stevens Point faces demolition
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - A historic theater in downtown Stevens Point appears headed for the wrecking ball.
A nonprofit has been running a $3.5 million campaign to turn the vacant Fox Theater into a makerspace and community arts center.
But that organization, CREATE Portage County , announced it could not meet the requirements or a city timeline for renovations. The group says demolition "appears inevitable at this point."
Wisconsin Public Radio reports the announcement comes after months of negotiations between the group and the city. In July, a city inspector issued an order to raze the century-old building.
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says the central Wisconsin city is "losing an icon."
The Fox opened in 1894 as the Grand Opera House, and has hosted vaudeville. The building has been vacant since the mid-1980s.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Future of Richland Center in question after police chief charged with sexual assault, theft
- Silver Alert issued for missing Oshkosh man
- Man in stable condition after shooting in Sun Prairie apartment building
- 'Rise of the e-cig and Juul': Public health educating parents, school staff on kids vaping trends
- One final cut: Janesville barber to retire after 60-year career
- UW-Madison police to add new position for Langdon Street area to improve student safety